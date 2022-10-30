Zacks Research Weighs in on Morgan Stanley’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.67. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.31.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $82.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average of $82.45. The firm has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 18,150,967 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.