Zambesigold (ZGD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $58.74 Million

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Zambesigold token can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00002552 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $58.74 million and approximately $137,724.00 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,530.48 or 0.31508381 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012306 BTC.

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

