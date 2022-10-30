ZEON Price Hits $0.0039 (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. ZEON has a market cap of $119.08 million and approximately $200,749.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

