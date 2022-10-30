Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 on November 17th

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.64.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.01 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 4,775 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $269,023.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $656,135.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 163,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 164,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

