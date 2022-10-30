Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is -254.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,653,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 563,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,232 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 59.6% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 586,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 218,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

