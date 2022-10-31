100,000 Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Acquired by Matthew 25 Management Corp

Matthew 25 Management Corp purchased a new position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Heartland Express makes up about 0.5% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Heartland Express as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HTLD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,127,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,357,000 after purchasing an additional 226,297 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter worth approximately $1,994,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 140,081 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Heartland Express in the first quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after acquiring an additional 131,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,902 shares in the company, valued at $212,800.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

