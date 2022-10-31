11,302 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Bought by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $2,489,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 406.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,892,000 after buying an additional 123,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,982,000 after buying an additional 43,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBML opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.