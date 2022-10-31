135,339 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Purchased by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 135,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,000. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 3.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 155,299 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

IAU stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.07. 110,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,478,278. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

