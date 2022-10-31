14,080 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVEM. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,128,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 460,273 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $22,934,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 423,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,077,000 after acquiring an additional 351,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,162,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $45.52 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $66.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.75.

