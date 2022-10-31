16,702 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000. Kimberly-Clark accounts for approximately 1.4% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.35. The company had a trading volume of 44,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.90. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.