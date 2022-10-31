2,349 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,349 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on COP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE COP opened at $127.17 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

