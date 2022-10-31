25,000 Shares in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Purchased by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,000. EastGroup Properties accounts for approximately 1.9% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hill Winds Capital LP owned 0.06% of EastGroup Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP opened at $156.08 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.50 and a 200-day moving average of $163.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $178.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.89.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

