2,841 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.86. 12,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.73. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

