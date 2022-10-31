3,097 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $73.95. 61,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,801. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.59.

