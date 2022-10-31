3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,251 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in 3M by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.73.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,326 shares of company stock worth $6,530,926. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $126.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.73. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a 1 year low of $107.07 and a 1 year high of $186.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

