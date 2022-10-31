600 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $444.05 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $533.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $431.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $440.73.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

