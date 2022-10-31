6,210 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. Lockheed Martin comprises about 2.0% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $454.08.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $484.99. 11,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $491.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $421.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

