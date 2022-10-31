639 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Omnicell during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 26.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 16.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Omnicell Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,539,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

OMCL opened at $77.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.70 and a twelve month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.