7Pixels Price Hits $4.61 on Top Exchanges (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for approximately $4.61 or 0.00022612 BTC on major exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $74.76 million and $27,021.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 7Pixels alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,401.50 or 0.31368153 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012251 BTC.

About 7Pixels

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.46103239 USD and is up 1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $24,589.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 7Pixels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 7Pixels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.