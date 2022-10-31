829 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86.

