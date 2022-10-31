8,692 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Ascension Asset Management LLC

Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 1.6% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.40. 5,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,757. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $230.44 and a 52 week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.67.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

