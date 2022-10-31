A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.05-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.715-3.785 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.05-$3.15 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.14.

A. O. Smith stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,878. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 156.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 287,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,743,000 after acquiring an additional 31,384 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

