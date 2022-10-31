AAX Token (AAB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $727,251.00

AAX Token (AAB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. One AAX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00004326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $44.07 million and approximately $727,251.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AAX Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.81 or 0.31299434 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012224 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token’s genesis date was March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. AAX Token’s official message board is medium.com/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en.

Buying and Selling AAX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AAX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AAX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AAX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.