AAX Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $851,056.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (AAB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 31st. AAX Token has a total market capitalization of $44.34 million and approximately $851,056.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AAX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00004329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.07 or 0.31331929 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00012237 BTC.

AAX Token Profile

AAX Token was first traded on March 19th, 2020. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange. The Reddit community for AAX Token is https://reddit.com/r/aaxexchange. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @aaxexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AAX Token is aab.aax.com/en.

AAX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in November 2019, AAX is the world's first cryptocurrency exchange to be powered by LSEG Technology's Millennium Exchange – the same matching engine that powers London Stock Exchange. It is also the first of its kind to have joined the London Stock Exchange Group's (LSEG) Partner Platform.More than a token, AAB is an integral part of AAX, providing special benefits to users, and a means to be part of the growth of the exchange. It is built to serve as a bridge between digital and traditional assets, retail and professional traders, takers and market makers, the exchange and its partners, and it will be deeply integrated with AAX’s upcoming product expansion.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

