Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,751 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $23,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $42,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $98.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,668,750. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.99. The company has a market capitalization of $172.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,331 shares of company stock worth $16,051,820. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

