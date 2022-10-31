AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,400,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AbbVie by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,867 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,689,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.50 and a 200 day moving average of $146.35. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

