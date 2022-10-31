AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.84-13.88 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.29.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $145.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $989,000. First Command Bank grew its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

