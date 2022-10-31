AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.84-13.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.86.

NYSE ABBV opened at $145.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

