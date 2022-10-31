Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $18.71 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market cap of $925.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.53). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $805.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.7% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

