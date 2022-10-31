abrdn plc Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.20% of Equinix worth $117,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 12.6% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Equinix by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,329,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Equinix by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Equinix to $726.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.81.
Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $568.05 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $595.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $648.92.
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.
