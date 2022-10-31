abrdn plc Has $166.44 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,033 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.52% of Waste Connections worth $166,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Waste Connections by 226.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,207,000 after buying an additional 616,234 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Waste Connections by 45.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,043,000 after buying an additional 441,655 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waste Connections by 180.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after buying an additional 397,975 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Waste Connections by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,743,000 after buying an additional 321,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Waste Connections by 136.5% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 538,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,310,000 after buying an additional 310,927 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE WCN opened at $132.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.23.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WCN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

