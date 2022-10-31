abrdn plc Has $291.25 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

abrdn plc increased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.9% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of Procter & Gamble worth $291,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,538. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $322.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.85.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

