abrdn plc Purchases 107,850 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,178,155 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,850 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 0.7% of abrdn plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. abrdn plc owned about 0.14% of NIKE worth $223,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $93.40 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average of $108.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

