abrdn plc Purchases 9,454 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

abrdn plc raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.18% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $161,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $206.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.48 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.59. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $308.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

