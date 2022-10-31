abrdn plc Sells 110,060 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,060 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $185,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in S&P Global by 168.8% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $326.93 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.36.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.67.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

