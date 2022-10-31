abrdn plc Sells 25,788 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 820,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,788 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.29% of NICE worth $157,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 26.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kabouter Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Kabouter Management LLC now owns 169,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,714,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on NICE to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock opened at $192.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.61. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $178.28 and a 1-year high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

