abrdn plc Sells 58,429 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,429 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $85,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 24,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 41,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE PFE opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.