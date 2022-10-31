Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,010,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 9,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.6 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,083. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.85.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

