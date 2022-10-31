Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Acadia Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

AKR opened at $13.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

AKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $311,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

