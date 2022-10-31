Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.60

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$14.60 and last traded at C$14.70, with a volume of 10262 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.19.

ADN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Acadian Timber to C$17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadian Timber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.23. The stock has a market cap of C$249.15 million and a P/E ratio of 16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

