Accuray (ARAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Accuray to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.85 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.09 on Monday. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.58 million, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Accuray in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accuray presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $35,826.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 769,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 34,379 shares of company stock worth $72,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 258.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,837,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,325,049 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 2nd quarter worth $1,177,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 549,523 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at $1,499,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accuray by 53.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 388,091 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

