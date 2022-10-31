Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Short Interest Update

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the September 30th total of 76,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ACRO opened at $9.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 100,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 20,044 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,304.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after buying an additional 420,999 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $9,710,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 155.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 413,757 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

