Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Maxim Group

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 233.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATNM. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $10.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals ( NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Actinium Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.48% and a negative net margin of 2,165.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

