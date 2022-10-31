Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Down 30.1% in October

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the September 30th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Resources & Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,243 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. 35.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Resources & Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

AE stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.50. 5,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Adams Resources & Energy Dividend Announcement

Adams Resources & Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:AE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $992.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adams Resources & Energy will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.54%.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

