AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Sold by Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. AdaptHealth comprises approximately 0.3% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AHCO. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 714.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 407,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 357,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,523,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,454,000 after acquiring an additional 679,937 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, SkyKnight Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyKnight Capital L.P. now owns 8,145,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,574,000 after acquiring an additional 55,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AdaptHealth

In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 165,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,651,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,085,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,889,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 165,968 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $3,651,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,085,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,889,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Joyce sold 100,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 106,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,776.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,565,557 shares of company stock valued at $33,215,433. Insiders own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AHCO traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,240. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.54. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 4.91%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHCO. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

