adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €100.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($129.59) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($173.47) target price on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of ADS stock opened at €99.35 ($101.38) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €131.37 and a 200-day moving average of €160.92. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($166.99) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($205.11).

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

