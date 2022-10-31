Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lessened by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,409 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth $254,799,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Adobe by 87.8% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after purchasing an additional 517,000 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 10.2% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $425.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $318.65. The stock had a trading volume of 87,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,691. The company has a market capitalization of $148.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $327.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.90. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

