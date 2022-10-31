Adshares (ADS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $324,422.00

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Adshares has a market cap of $54.35 million and approximately $324,422.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00008326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00011913 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00019261 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006998 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002230 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,957,220 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

