Adshares Price Hits $1.71 on Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00008391 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $54.78 million and $279,330.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00019064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006957 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002234 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,956,676 coins. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

