Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.53% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 79.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $79.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $80.71. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.55 and a 52 week high of $98.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $440.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.24 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $749,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

